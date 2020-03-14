Ever since its premiere episode, MTV's 'Supermodel of the Year' has been making headlines. From the contestant who wowed the world with her Rihanna like looks, to the equation between the judges, everything about the show keeps the TRPs soaring. And as the show is coming towards its end, the expectation levels are quite high.

Malaika Arora had recently drawn flak for shouting and 'de-moralising' a contestant Renu on the show. And now, the actress has once again been seen losing her cool at a contestant Manila Pradhan. It so happened that for the finale task, contestants had to do a photoshoot with the judges – Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta and Malaika Arora, inside an open car and make sure to stand out in the picture. Manila was seen comfortably sitting next to Milind as soon as the shoot began. The photographer tells Manila that he couldn't see her at which, Malaika loses her cool.

Malaika loses it

"That is something she needs to figure out. That is common sense, they have told her she can do what she wants, she has come and chosen to sit down, that's a bit silly of her. We have all given her instruction and she has come and she has plonked and she is this tiny," Malaika could be heard saying angrily.

Fans call out the biasness

Fans have alleged biasness on Malaika's part and have said that they won't let Manila win even if she deserves to. Fans have also said that the three judges are making sure that they let Priya Singh win the show and walk away with the prize. While Malaika has always tried to groom the contestants in the best way possible and has always been there to congratulate them for their positives and advice them on their negatives, it was obvious for Malaika to be disappointed to see a contestant not applying her training period into the final photoshoot.

Malaika – Ujjwala's fight

The show was earlier making news for Ujjwala Raut and Malaika Arora's alleged cat-fight. There were reports which said that Ujjwala was making sure to let the team of the show know about Arbaaz Khan's advances towards her and Malaika was trying to avoid a confrontation as much as she could. Malaika also had difference of opinions several times with Masaba Gupta, where she questioned her way of judging and scoring too.