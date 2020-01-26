MTV's Supermodel of the Year has been making headlines ever since the teaser of the show came out. From a fabulous panel of judges, gorgeous and talented mentors, ambitious contestants to big controversies – the show has been making waves for all the right and the good reasons.

After the alleged cold war between Ujjwala Raut and Malaika Arora, the show grabbed attention for Malaika Arora's outburst at a contestant Renee Kujur. Malaika Arora lost her cool at the contestant who tried throwing attitude and rolled her eyes at the jury. It so happened that Rene Kujur, a 34-year-old contestant on the show had not been performing well in the tasks back-to-back.

Since the judges had a lot of expectations from her because she was one of the most experienced contestants in the line-up, they reprimanded her for not taking tasks seriously and not being serious about the show. Renee lost her cool and misbehaved with the panel of judges that included Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba. Not only did she back answered them but also rolled her eyes at them.

When Malaika tried to reason with her and ask her about her poor performance, the contestant got defensively aggressive and raised her voice. This led to Malaika losing her calm and lashed out at the contestant. She even called her 'lost and disinterested'. Malaika walked off after the incident in anger. Milind Soman decided to talk to the contestant and put some sense into her. Masaba also tried to explain things to Kujur and asked her not to behave like this in the future.

Anusha Dandekar, Ujjwala Raut also draw ire

"Newcomers do get bullied across almost all industries, but what mentors should refrain from is passing demotivating statements. What I have noticed in the MTV Supermodel show is that the tasks are extreme, and the contestants are either thrown into the air or are thrust into the water. And they have hardly any time to prepare. In the same show, it was miserable to watch Anusha telling Sakshi Shivdasani, a contestant, 'I have zero faith in this girl.' Another girl, Drisha More, who has dreadlocks, was advised to shave off her hair. And Renee Kujur, whom Malaika shouted at, is an experienced model. But she was told that she was 'lost and disinterested'. Everyone has a unique personality; mentors should not be creating such demarcations when they have come on the show with a different motive," said fashion-blogger Shilpa Arora. Ujjwala Raut is also known for being rude to the contestants and even told a contestant before she was to begin her task, 'don't make it cheap'.

Model and actor Amit Ranjan also shared the same views and said, "As regards the hunt for a supermodel, it's rather hilarious because the expectations from the contestants are just too much. For starters, I do not believe that the ones judging the show have, in any way, have gone through the same drill. But I guess the price you pay for shortcuts and instant fame is a lot more than otherwise."