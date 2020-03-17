Late Mona Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's mother, was just 19 years old when she tied-the-knot with 29-year-old Boney Kapoor in a grandly arranged marriage. The couple not only grew old together but also saw their relationship evolving over the years. From just husband and wife, they became friends, so when rumours of Boney Kapoor's affair with Sridevi reached Mona's ears, she was devastated to say the least.

Mona's shocking response

Talking about when she decided to walk out of the marriage, Mona had told DNA, "A second relationship was something that one had only read or heard about. But when it happened to me, at that very point my marriage was over. Respect, for me, is foremost. Love follows that. As we evolve, sometimes needs change. Boney too needed somebody else; not me. There was nothing left in the relationship to give it a chance because Sridevi was already with a child. Their rishta was kayam. That itself was a big statement for me to opt out."

Mona also revealed that Arjun Kapoor and Anshula had to face a lot of issues in school as kids would mock them. She had also said that she was mocked, ridiculed and made to feel lesser as Boney had chosen a 'heroine' over her. Suggestions like, 'why don't you lose weight?', 'why don't you go for a beauty therapy?' started pouring in but instead of diving deep into negativity, she chose to create an identity for herself and for her kids.

The changing equation

"My children live with me but are close to their father too. They travel with him, dine with him. I have no animosity or hatred for the man. It would be cruel if I kept the children away from him because I cannot substitute him. I don't know how to think like a man. I want him to be happy. After all, I gave up my place so that he could be happy. I don't miss a man in my life. I have had some very beautiful relationships. One even lasted for four years. But I'm not interested in marriage. Because one tends to carry along emotional baggage, which the man may not always understand," she further told DNA.

While Mona Kapoor passed away untimely after battling cancer, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula came closer to Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's children – Janhvi and Khushi after the actress' untimely and tragic demise.