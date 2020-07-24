While Karnataka crossed the mark of 5,000 COVID-19 cases, the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are finding it difficult to trace the addresses of 4,500 people, who had primary contacts with those, who tested positive.

Karnataka has reported 5,007 COVID-19 positive cases today. With this, the total positive cases' count stands at 85,870. While 1,724 people died of the corona, 31,347 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. The count of the total active cases is 52,791. Bengaluru has a share of around 50 percent in these numbers. The BBMP officials are having a tough time containing this pandemic.

Bengaluru has continued to show a rise in the number of cases on Friday. The city reported 2,267 new cases on July 24 and the number is highest than that of Thursday. With 746 people recovering from corona, the count of total active cases has reached 30,561. Around 50 people succumbed to COVID-19.

According to the reports, the BBMP officials are finding it difficult to trace the patients and their primary contacts due to the wrong addresses furnished by those coming for the Covid-19 test. The shocking fact is that 4,500 people have given wrong addresses and are now missing.

The BBMP officials claim that the missing patients might have either switched off their mobile phones or would have given wrong contact details and mobile numbers. This has made their work impossible. Now, the officials are considering generating a one-time password (OTP) on the registered mobile number at the time of testing which will ensure that they give the right number, according to reports.