With the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seems to be on a 'sealing spree' in areas that are emerging as coronavirus clusters.

However, in an attempt to seal a building with a confirmed Covid-19 positive case, BBMP found itself at the receiving end of criticism when a few pictures of a building in East Bengaluru's Domlur, showing flats sealed with tin barricades surfaced online.

BBMP faces ire of netizens

A lady along with her two children and an aged couple were seen locked inside their flat with doors covered with tin barricades. Several pictures of the incident have now gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user with the name Satish Sangameswaran, a resident of the apartment, took to the micro-blogging site to alert the authorities. "BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple," read his tweet.

The person also tagged newly-appointed BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad who replaced BH Anil Kumar a few days back. "What if there is a fire, @BBMPCOMM ? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently," he said in his tweet.

Satish's tweet has caused a massive uproar on social media following which netizens criticised BBMP's "extremely dangerous" move.

Following this, Manjunatha Prasad clarified that the tin sheets were removed and action will be taken against the officers.

Take a look at the video here:

@BBMPCOMM says tin sheet removed and action will be taken against the officers.. pic.twitter.com/12WfbdZsjz — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) July 23, 2020

The issue has been resolved now...

Meanwhile, Satish took to Twitter, stating that the BBMP team came in a while ago and removed the tin sheets from outside both the flats. "The BBMP team came in a while ago and removed the tin sheets from outside both the flats, and the staircase access area. Appreciate the quick and sensible response to the feedback," he said.