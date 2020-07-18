In a sudden turn of events, BBMP's Commissioner BH Anil Kumar has been transferred by the Karnataka government. The reigns will now be handed over to Manjunatha Prasad, who was previously the BBMP commissioner. The decision has reportedly emerged due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

As per the new order, BH Anil Kumar has been transferred as the Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department.

BH Anil Kumar transferred

In a new order dated 18th July the Karnataka government has made IAS officer Manjunatha Prasad the BBMP commissioner, who till Saturday morning had been BH Anil Kumar. On the other hand, BH Anil Kumar has been transferred. The Karnataka government announced this with, "immediate effect."

While suspicions online have emerged, that this could be due tot he spike in COVID-19 cases and BBMP's handling of the lockdown, reasons still remain unclear. Moreover, Manjunatha Prasad had previously been the BBMP commissioner till August 2019 when BH Anil Kumar took over. Many online are debating whether this move will do good for the city.