Bangalore and Karnataka have reported a considerable amount of increase in the COVID-19 cases on July 23. The state has witnessed the number of the corona cases crossing 5,000 mark for the second time.

Karnataka has been conducting nearly 50,000 COVID-19 tests every day for the last few days. But this count has fallen down by almost 50 percent on Thursday. Despite conducting less number of tests, the state has witnessed more number of cases today. In fact, the total count of cases has crossed 5,000-mark on a single day for the second time after June 6.

Bangalore has been continued to be the epicenter of the Coronavirus with a further rise in the cases in the city on Thursday. The capital city of the state has reported 2,207 news cases on July 23. While 1,038 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital, 47 people have died of the COVID-19 today.

Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Karnataka conducted 27,773 tests in a single day today. So far we conducted 11,40,647 tests across 88 labs in the state. 5,030 Covid positive cases have been reported in the state today & 2,071 recoveries. 2,207 new cases reported in Bengaluru & 1,038 recoveries. @CMofKarnataka."