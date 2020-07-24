Moving with the times, Karnataka state police have introduced contactless citizen services during the novel coronavirus pandemic. These services are Aadhaar enabled and available on Seva Sindhu Portal.

Some police stations in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka have been shut down due to the COVID-19. On the other hand, many people are scared to visit police stations to get Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), Verification Certificate and other services. The state police have come up with an easy solution for the citizens. They have launched eight services on Seva Sindhu Portal.

Praveen Sood, the DGP KARNATAKA, took to his Twitter account to introduce these services to the public. The police chief tweeted, "Turning challenges during Covid 19 into opportunities... eight types of police verifications can be applied on Seva Sindhu Portal. No need to physically visit to police headquarters. Apply online, pay online and receive digitally signed certificate online!!"

Police Verification Certificate for institutions/companies Police Verification Certificate for Marriage Alliance- Antecedent Verification Police Verification Certificate - Training/Apprenticeship at PSU or Trainees/Workers on daily wages at Govt. Institutions - Antecedent Verification. Police Verification Certificate - Coolie/Loader/Class IV security staff/supervisor at Airport (Individual applicants only) Police Verification Certificate for Central/State Government employees request directed by employee - Antecedent Verification Police Verification Certificate for domestic servants/ house keeping Service Verification Police Clearance Certificate for going abroad (Visa for studies)

Step-by-step procedure to get PCC/PVC from Seva Sindhu Portal

Visit Seva Sindhu portal Click on Department & Services tab You will see all the departments displayed on six pages. Click on no 2 at the left-hand side corner Click on Karnataka State Police tab and you will see all the service related to police displayed there Click on the kind of service/certificate you are looking for You can see the details of eligibility criteria, supporting documents, Application fee, delivery time and procedure for applying on the pop-up page. After gathering required documents and details, click on Apply Online You will be taken to a new page, where you need to enter your Email ID/Mobile no After you enter the ID/no, you will get an OTP, enter the OTP and Captcha code in the boxes and hit on submit Enter all the details and upload required documents in the next page and hit on submit The digitally signed certificate will be delivered to you through Email/Mobile in the stipulated time.

Seva Sindhu is an initiative of Govt of Karnataka to deliver the government services at the doorsteps of the citizens. It will be integrated with various service delivery channels of Govt of Karnataka, citizen service centers and aims to bring to all departmental services on one platform. Its objective is to provide government services in a cashless, faceless and paperless manner.

Seva Sindhu is a step towards the provision of accessible, cost-effective, accountable and transparent government services to citizens. It provides a hassle-free service delivery through reduced turnaround time, minimised visits to avail services and reduced opportunity cost.