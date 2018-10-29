Saif Ali Khan's film Bazaar has started showing growth in its collections compared to its opening day business. The movie which is set against the backdrop of the stock market has witnessed up to 30 per cent growth on Sunday after a decent Saturday.

The movie took a dull start on Friday and had earned Rs 3.07 crore at the domestic box office. However, it somehow managed to pull the audience to theatres on Saturday and witnessed a growth of around 30 to 35 per cent earning Rs 4.10 crore on day 2. It further showed growth on Sunday due to word of mouth and according to early estimates, Bazaar collected around Rs 4.50 crore to 5 crore on day 3 taking the total movie's box office collections to double figures.

As the growth witnessed on Sunday seems to be positive, it remains to be seen whether Bazaar manages to maintain the trend in the weekdays and score numbers in its first week.

The movie had received a mixed response from audience and critics alike. Moviegoers who watched the first-day first show of Bazaar were left quite impressed with the fast-paced first half and found the tight storyline quite engaging. However, some people found the script quite predictable and average in the second half and said that it's a one-time watch film.

Saif Ali Khan as a sharp, astute and money-minded merchant Shakun Kothari managed to impress the audience with his strong one-liners and won audiences hearts.

Directed by debutant Gauravv K. Chawla, Bazaar also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra in prominent roles.