After having an average start at the box office on opening day, Bazaar witnessed decent growth in its collection on day 2.

Starring Saif Ali Khan among others, Bazaar has had a dull response on Friday morning, but the film enjoyed a rise in footfalls towards the evening and managed to earn Rs 3.07 crore on the first day at the Indian box office.

According to reports, the film managed to pull more audience on Saturday, and witnessed a growth of around 30 to 35 percent on day 2. Like the first day, Bazaar attracted more audience during the evening and night shows.

According to early estimates, Bazaar collected Rs 4.50 crore (approximately) on Saturday at the domestic market, taking its 2 days total Indian box office collection to over Rs 7 crore.

It appears that the financial thriller could have made better business over the weekend if Badhaai Ho did not have such good hold at the box office even over its second week. The comedy-drama is still pulling a major set of audience.

Nonetheless, Bazaar is made on a limited budget, and if it manages to bring some significant rise in the collection on Sunday, the film may give decent profit to the producers.

Directed by debutant Gauravv K Chawla, Bazaar also features Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh. The film is based on the world of stock market, showcasing various emotions like greed, betrayal, love and revenge.