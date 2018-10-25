Saif Ali Khan's latest movie Bazaar (Baazaar) has got positive initial reviews from the critics. After a special screening, and having been released in the Gulf countries, some reviews of the film have already come out.

The movie Bazaar features Saif, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Denzil Smith, among others. Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, the movie is based on the world of stock market, showcasing power abuse, greed for money, trust, betrayal and a lot more.

Bazaar is being praised for many things, but it looks like it is Saif who steals the most limelight. The actor plays the character of a highly ambitious and suave Gujarati businessman. Saif's performance in the film impressed the critics most. Other stars like Rohan and Radhika are too being applauded.

Bazaar is being said to be an engaging thriller. Although the film involves a lot of stock market jargons and complex practices of the market, the director showed and explained those in a comprehensive manner.

The first half is said to be a little slow, but the second half picks up the pace. However, the critics found the climax to be dragged, and the film included songs that disrupt the narration.

Here are Bazaar reviews and rating:

Times of India: Baazaar uses plenty of stock market jargon and showcases complex ideas like insider trading and financial manipulation with ease. It's great to see an edgy story unfold in completely new settings in a Hindi film. The movie has a lot of hustle and power play from the world of industrialists, politicians and money brokers, and that makes for a smart investment, especially for movie buffs. (3.5/5)

Khaleej Times: The movie caters to the mass audience and introduces us to ideas like insider trading, media manipulations, political rigging with great ease, even for the uninitiated. Baazaar is sharp, edgy and engulfs you into the big bad world of stock exchange trading. It will leave you thoroughly entertained. (3/5)

Gulf News: The first half of the film moves at a decent pace, but the second half is riddled with a few fractured turns. Why did Kothari take the wide-eyed Ahmad under his wing and into his inner circle so swiftly? Why didn't Ahmad see red when a shark-like Kothari was being uncharacteristically nice towards him? These are a few questions that will come up. While the thriller set against the concrete jungle of Mumbai isn't particularly memorable, its lead player Kothari has a longer shelf-life. Watch this solely for Khan. (2.5/5)

Mumbai Mirror: Director Gauravv K Chawla is tuned in to the vital masalas that makes for a Hindi blockbuster and uses the tropes to heighten the drama. While the tension he manages to conjure isn't consistent, it often leave one in anticipation for the next scene. So if you've not watched the Hollywood version, this may interest and occasionally, even manage to entertain you. (3/5)

