Former president of United States Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama still remain quite popular, not just in the country but across the globe too. On May 23, the former FLOTUS shared a throwback picture on social media from their wedding.

"You can't tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night," she wrote on Instagram.

"Twenty five years later, we're still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can't imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else."

In the beautiful photo, the lovely couple was all smiles as the former president was seen removing his wife's garter belt.

Michelle Obama is currently working on her highly anticipated memoir, Becoming, which is expected to hit the shelf in 2019.

Moreover, the former US president too had recently announced that he along with the former first lady will produce television shows and films for Netflix. They have created "Higher Ground Productions," a company to produce content for the online streaming service, according to the announcement by Netflix.

Obama said in a statement, "One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between people, and help them share their stories with the entire world."