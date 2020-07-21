Bangalore has witnessed a significant rise in the cases of COVID-19-affected people on Tuesday. The total tally of Coronavirus positive (active) patients stands at 26,746. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa has lifted the lockdown from Bengaluru city, despite rise in the numbers.

Post the initial countrywide lockdown, there was a huge increase in the case of COVID-19 patient cases in the city on July 16 and 17. But the govt breathed a sigh of relief after a significant decrease in the number on July 20. However, there has been further rise in the numbers on Tuesday. The city has registered 1,714 new cases, while 520 people recovered from the coronavirus on July 21. Around 22 people died of it in Bengaluru city today.

Karnataka Minister, Dr K Sudhakar took to his Twitter account to share the date of COVID-19 cases. The Karnataka minister tweeted, "Karnataka conducted 43,904 tests in a single day today. So far we conducted 10,64,734 tests across 88 labs in the state. 3,649 Covid positive cases have been reported in the state today and 1,664 recoveries. 1,714 new cases reported in Bengaluru & 520 recoveries."

No more lockdown in Bengaluru City

The rise in the cases of COVID-19-affected people had fueled the speculations that the Karnataka government would extend the lockdown by another week or two. But Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa put all the rumour mills to rest, saying that there will be no lockdown from Wednesday.

"There'll be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight #COVID19 while maintaining stable economy. Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones: ANI quoted Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

BS Yediyurappa revealed the reason for the rise in the case and new strategy to contain it. The CM said, "People who came from Maharastra and Tamil Nadu added to the #COVID19 cases in Karnataka... Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa."