Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar announced on Monday that his 82-year-old father P N Keshava Reddy tested positive for COVID-19. The minister made the announcement on social media, where he revealed the test results of other family members are awaited and that his father's health condition is stable.

"Anxiously waiting for reports of the family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father," Sudhakar tweeted.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Sudhakar's father was admitted to the hospital after he developed cough and fever. This is the first case in Karnataka where a family member of an elected representative tested positive for coronavirus, ET reported. His father is also a sitting-member of Chikkaballapur Zilla panchayat and had an active public life, where he met people after the lockdown was lifted. The source of the infection is yet to be ascertained and there's no word on how far the contact-tracing has been done.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, 249 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, 126 of which were in Bengaluru. Three deaths due to coronavirus were reported from Bengaluru, one from Bellari and Ramanagar each, on Monday.

There are currently 3,523 active cases of coronavirus in Karnataka. Citing the rising number of cases in Bengaluru, the state government ordered certain wards in Bengaluru would be going back under lockdown. They include, VV Puram, KR Market, Siddapura and Kalassipalya.