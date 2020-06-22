After Karnataka recorded a sharp rise in coronavirus cases with 453 new cases detected, the state government met for a discussion on Monday, June 22, on the situation and to chart a way forward. In the meeting held by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, it was decided that certain wards in Bengaluru would be going back under lockdown.

In a new development, the Karnataka Government has announced that certain wards in Bengaluru will be going back under lockdown. These wards include — VV Puram, KR Market, Siddapura and Kalassipalya.

Parts of Bengaluru return to lockdown

Unlock 1.0 had begun in Karnataka with much enthusiasm in June, however, now in a new turn of events, parts of Bengaluru will go back into lockdown mode. In a meeting chaired by Karnataka's CM Yediyurappa on Monday, it was announced that Karnataka will implement strict lockdown guidelines in certain selected zones in the city.

The lockdown will be imposed in areas where there have been clusters of cases and a higher number of cases reported. The implementation will start with areas such as — KR Market, VV Puram, Siddapura, Kalassipalya and Vidyaranyapura.

To look at the break-up VV Puram and SK Garden have 18 Coronavirus cases undergoing treatment, Siddapura has 11 patients, and Kalassipalya has 9 active cases, according to the BBMP bulletin published on Sunday.

Previously containment zones had been restricted to a few houses where a case was noted, now the containment zone will expand to an entire street where a case is reported, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in a conversation with the press. The CM in the meeting insisted that the spread of the virus can only be contained with severe measures. It was decided that strict action will be taken against offenders and FIRs will be registered against offenders if restrictions and regulations aren't adhered to.

The CM also asked the war room to post real-time information on the availability of beds in the city and state across hospitals so affected people would be able to avoid delay in treatment. The CM has asserted that as beds in hospitals fill up, a price for treatment for COVID-19 in private hospitals must be fixed at the earliest. At this point, only 53 wards in the city have reported no Coronavirus patients.

This comes as Bengaluru's tally of COVID-19 cases reaches 1,272. The rapid increase in positive cases of the virus has created alarm in the state. Earlier the government said that there would be no reimposition of the lockdown, in keeping with an optimistic outlook.