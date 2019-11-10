Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is taking the domestic box office by a storm on Sunday and it is likely to collect over Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office on its third day. The movie is expected to take its first weekend total business closer to Rs 50 crore net mark.

Bala has huge hype generated by its promos and its makers spent heavily on its publicity. The craze for Ayushmann Khurrana's film made sure the movie has huge advance bookings for its first day. Trade experts opined that it would get double-digit opening and as predicted the movie collected Rs 10.15 crore net at the domestic box office on Friday.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was successful in impressing the viewers and meeting their expectations. The word of mouth boosted its collection with the movie showing over 50 percent growth on Saturday. Bala collected Rs 15.73 crore net at the Indian box office on its second day, taking its two-day total to Rs 25.88 crore net.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross ₹ 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann's third film to hit ₹ 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: ₹ 25.88 cr. #India biz."

Bala has gone on to show even bigger growth in morning and afternoon shows and would collect over Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office on Sunday, as per early trends. The film is set to inch closer to Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Bala Sunday- Running phenomenally well at plexes across India, collection could hit ₹ 20 cr mark if late night shows hold decently. Huge ₹ 45 cr+ weekend on cards."

Trade experts predict that Bala would cross Rs 100 crore net at the domestic box office in the coming days and it would Ayushmann's third film to achieve this feat. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Bala in all probability would be @ayushmannk career 3rd ₹ 100 cr net grosser, that too in a span of 13 months. Bala shall also be Ayushman 7th consecutive HIT, and overall 9th HIT of his career. This man is a having a dream & HISTORIC run at the BO."

Bala once again proves that content-oriented films are king at the box office and star power and masala elements are of least important. Sumit kadel added, "And the great thing is that all his HITS are high on content, most of them are socially relevant & pure family entertainers. Is bande ko naa mass films ki darkaar hai, na action films ki na kisi bhi masala ki. Yeh content k dum pe superstar banega.. #Bala."