Director Amar Kaushik's Hindi movie Bala featuring Ayushmann Khurana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience, who are fallen in love with its amazing script, lead actors' performances and good production values.

Bala is a light-hearted comedy film. Niren Bhatt has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banners Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.09 hours.

Bala movie story: It is about a man named Bala (Ayushmann Khurana) who is suffering from alopecia prematurely. How this man living in Kanpur copes with the lack of confidence and societal pressure that comes with balding forms the crux of the story. The film also narrates his relationship with two women (Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar).

Performance: As usual, Ayushmann Khurana has delivered an amazing performance, which is the highlight of Bala. Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar have done justice to their roles and their chemistry with the hero is one among the attractions of the film. Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Deepika Chikhalia, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Harrdy Sandhu have also done good jobs, say the audience.

Bala movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's reactions.

Thoroughly enjoyed #Bala! Is there any role that @ayushmannk can't do?! Such a wholesome entertainer- not a single false note, anywhere! And great performances from the entire cast including @bhumipednekar, @yamigautam #saurabhshukla

Funny and thought-provoking. Not a second that you'd consider dreary. @ayushmannk How do you do it? There must be a magic pill for selecting such scripts @bhumipednekar, @yamigautam, @amarkaushik, @MaddockFilms #DineshVijan - Kudos to the entire team. #Bala #balareview Honestly, I feel like @ayushmannk has created a niche for himself - Thought-provoking, quirky and supremely entertaining. The kind of films we need. @bhumipednekar & @yamigautam, you guys are brilliant. #Bala #balareview @MaddockFilms

Not a single boring moment from Start to the End. Ayushmann is amazing as always but Yami Gautam was a Complete Surprise Package! Another Superhit in Ayushmann's Kitty. Rating: #balareview #Bala

#Bala again confirms @ayushmannk's position as the new superstar of Hindi cinema.But the real surprise is @yamigautam. Where did that come from! Kudos to producer Dinesh Vijan in believing in the working-class hero's power to draw in audiences.The underdog is the new superhero

#Bala what an amazing movie. Superb story, unique concept, very nice message. Saw #BalaMovie n say one words it's a O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G movie. @yamigautam u looking super cute in this movie. What a fabulous acting. I just loved ur performance. U r brilliant actress. Love u.

#balareview Till the interval @ayushmannk Is on Top notch @yamigautam Is looking too Cute What an entertainer Humour is very good LoL . . #Bala #AyushmannKhurrana #YamiGautam #BhumiPednekar #balareview Mazaa Aa Gyaa , What a Masterpiece, Screenplay , story Is Amazing , @ayushmannk Is Extraordinary , @yamigautam @bhumipednekar Is on Top Notch @jaavedjaaferi ia amazing Emotion, Comedy, Drama , Humour Everything is perfect 4.5*/5*.#bala #AyushmannKhurrana

#balareview is truly winner. A wholesome packet of comedy, Emotions, romance and message. I think @ayushmannk should rename his name as Content Khurrana. 7th continues Hit Movie on the way #Bala

Intermission. #Bala - Hilarious first half, esp those Tik Tok videos of Ayushman and Yami Gautam

