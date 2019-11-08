Rating Bala

Interesting subject, hilarious punch lines, engaging screenplay, strong social message and impactful performances – these ingredients make a highly entertaining comedy-drama, and Bala is blessed with all of these.

STORYLINE

Balmukund Shukla aka Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana), who was popular in school for his long silky hair, now roams around the city wearing a cap to hide his baldness. After his childhood girlfriend dumps him for his "ujda chaman", Bala gets even more desperate to get his hair back.

Frustrated with series of humiliation and rejection from girls, Bala resorts to every kind of bizarre measures – from staying upside down to applying buffalo dung on the head – to grow his hair back. Although a lot of people suggest him to get a wig, Bala remains adamant to have natural hair back.

However, nothing helps, and his desperation knows no limits. Meanwhile, he falls in love with a model cum Tik Tok star, Pari Mishra (Yami Gautam), and finally agrees to sport the wig that his father gifted him.

Bala has an extremely charming personality, and it was only his baldness that could come in between him and Pari. Hence, when he gets the wig, it does not take much time for him to reach Pari's bedroom. But when talks about marriage start happening Bala begins to feel guilty of not telling her the truth.

The two get married, but soon Bala's baldness wreaks havoc on their relationship to an extent he never imagined. Amidst all the drama, Bala's childhood friend, who is not so friendly with him, Latika Trivedi (Bhumi Pednekar) makes an influence in his life that changes him completely.

PERFORMANCES

Ayushmann Khurrana has created a niche for himself in comedy-dramas. He knows the genre so well, that he entertains even in the emotional scenes. Bhumi Pednekar pulls off a strong role here, showcasing her acting skills. While Yami Gautam's primary job in the film is justifiably to look pretty, she does manage to add value to the plot. The supporting cast including Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey and Abhishek Banerjee do more than just support the plot.

POSITIVES

Bala is loaded with some hilarious punch-lines and situations that tickle your funny bones. The screenplay hardly gets monotonous, keeping you engaged. Performances are good, in addition to an interesting subject line. Moreover, it gives away a very important social message.

NEGATIVES

Zero

VERDICT

Bala is an out-and-out entertainer that makes you laugh and at the same time see an evil side of the society. It not just entertains but also educates, keeping the fun quotient intact. Go for it.