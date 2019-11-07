Ayushmann Khurrana is again back on the big screen with another promising movie – Bala. Getting released after a week of Ujda Chaman, which is based on the same concept of baldness, Bala is being expected to be more impressive.

Storyline

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the comedy-drama features Ayushmann as a bald man, who struggles to get a girl due to the defect. Every girl he tries to impress rejects him as soon as they see his head. He also faces a lot of embarrassment and humiliation on a daily basis for the same reason.

Finally, his father gifts him a wig, following which he is able to impress a very pretty girl, played by Yami Gautam. However, he soon realises that wig cannot be a permanent solution, and hence, the drama continues.

Initial response

Makers of Bala held special screenings of the movie, following which, some highly positive responses have been coming in on social media. A number of celebrities have been praising the movie, claiming it to be loaded with laughter.

"Bala is a beautiful world created by @amarkaushik. Entire cast is amazing @ayushmannk sirrrrr superb @bhumipednekar is effortlessly cool and @yamigautam lets make a tik tok soon loved u go catch it. Dino don't be shy now congratulations [sic]," Varun Dhawan tweeted.

"Watched #Bala last night. Its such a wonderful film, with a great message... @amarkaushik amazing job man... @ayushmannk once again great choice and a super performance. @bhumipednekar such a courageous role... hats off ... @yamigautam u were terrific... #dinovijan congrats man [sic]," wrote director Shashank Khaitan.

Critics' verdict to be out soon

While critics are yet to review and give out their rating for Bala, the initial buzz seems to be in favour of the movie. Stay tuned to this space for critics' reviews and rating of Bala soon.