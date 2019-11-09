Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala opened to a good response at the box office on Friday. The movie made an impressive collection on its day 1 itself.

The comedy-drama enjoyed a decent occupancy in the morning shows, but the footfalls increased more towards the evening shows. Being a family entertainer, Bala pulled a massive audience on its opening day.

The movie witnessed around 25 per cent occupancy in the morning shows on Friday across the country, but it rose to around 50 per cent towards the evening shows. Bala had a good hype around it for its excellent trailer, and the positive reviews from the critics further gave a push to its day 1 box office collection.

Biggest ever release for Ayushmann

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also marked the biggest ever release for Ayushmann. With no other major release alongside, the film dominated the box office on its opening day. Released on 3,000 screens across the country, Bala collected Rs 10 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on the first day, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Bala to go higher on weekend

With such an excellent start on opening day and the strong word of mouth, Bala is expected to witness a huge rise in its box office collection over the weekend. It is already being expected to become Ayushmann's third Rs 100 crore hit.

Apart from Ayushmann, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Based on the concept of baldness and the humiliation surrounding it, the film gives out a strong social message as well.