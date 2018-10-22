Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho has had a fantastic first weekend as the film ended its day 4 with a box office collection of around Rs 45 crore.

The comedy-drama has had a great start with an earning of Rs 7.29 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. The film witnessed a good jump in its collection on Friday, making a business of Rs 11.67 crore.

As expected, Badhai Ho's earning enjoyed further growth over the weekend. The film collected Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, and even more on Sunday. According to early estimates, Badhai Ho collected Rs 13 crore (approximately) on day 4, taking its collection to Rs 45 crore (approximately).

Badhai Ho has been enjoying strong word of mouth, and the festive season worked tremendously for the film. Despite being released alongside Namaste England, which is a much bigger film in terms of stars cast and budget, Badhai Ho came out as a clear winner in the box office run.

Considering the current trend, the movie is likely to maintain the momentum over the weekdays as well and cross Rs 50 crore mark soon. Though the numbers will obviously fall to some extent, Badhai Ho is expected to continue to rake in moolah in the weekdays.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra among others. The film has a unique storyline showcasing the societal mockery that a middle-class family faces after an elderly mother gets pregnant again. The film sends out some strong messages with a light-hearted treatment.