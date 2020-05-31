With the lockdown being further extended, Sony TV has announced the re-runs of its cult TV shows - Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 pm, Bade Acche Lagte Hain will take the 10 pm slot on weekdays starting June 1.

Ekta Kapoor's Bade Acche Lagte Hain narrated the mature love story of Priya and Ram, played by Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, respectively. The unique storyline, Ram and Priya's chemistry, their beautiful journey from getting married, knowing each other and eventually falling madly in love had won million hearts. The show had a successful run from 2011 to 2014 and on May 30, 2020, it completed nine glorious years.

Although the show was a huge hit and earned Ram and Priya the most loved on-screen couple title, there was a time when the on-screen husband-wife had received heavy backlash from fans after a 17-minute-long intimate scene was telecast in one of the episodes.

First liplock on the television show:

It was apparently the first time a liplock was shown on television and the backlash was such that Ekta had to issue an apology to the viewers. In fact, post Bade Acche Lagte Hai, she has never shot a single intimate scene for her shows.

Drastic drop in TRPs:

Admitting that the telecast of lovemaking scene of Ram and Sakshi was her biggest mistake, Ekta in an interview had said that her show's TRP saw a major dip after the famous intimate scene between the leads as shown. Though the scene had a record 10 lakh views on Youtube, TRPs went down from 6 to 2.

"Before the lip-lock scene we were rating 6 and 5 and suddenly after the scene, the show's TRP went down to 2. However, the same episode on digital platform locked 10 lakh views. Showing the lovemaking scene of Ram and Sakshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hai was my biggest mistake," she had told the media.