Ekta Kapoor is a bonafide 'Godmother' of Indian Television. She has delivered numerous soap operas that had portrayed mother in various avatars. From docile to fierce mom and cunning mother-in-law to immortal 'Baa' of Kyuki 'Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi', Ekta has evolved the face of Indian Television.

Ekta herself redefined motherhood when she opted for surrogacy and became the single mom of her little munchkin Ravie. Just like her real life, there have been many iconic characters from Ekta Kapoor's serials, that filled the screen with motherly love.

Here's a recap of how the 'Czarina of Indian TV' evolved TV mommies over the years.

Shoma Anand as Bina Mathur (Hum Paanch)

In the era when steps mothers were portrayed in the dark light, Ekta Kapoor's hit 90's serial Hum Paanch showed Shoma Anand as an adorable mother. Though she married Anand Mathur to take revenge, she fells in love with his loving daughter as soon as she enters the house and became a loving step-mother.

Bina supported all the atrocities of her five daughters and even saved them from their father's wrath.

Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani (Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi)

This serial was surely the mother of all the serials and Tulsi Virani became the 'Baap' of all the moms out there. She was portrayed as the loving and caring mother throughout the series, but when the time came, she was fierce and even killed her son, knowing that he went wayward after he raped his wife. Now, that's a bonafide fearless mom.

Sakshi Tanwar in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, M.O.M and many more

Sakshi Tanwar has been associated with Balaji since ages and has been acing the role of Bahu, Beti and Badass mom. After enthraling the audience with her killer performance in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bade Ache Lagte Hai, she went forward to amaze the fans as a working mother in her online web series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars, with ALTBalaji.

The show features various actresses as women scientists, who go beyond impossibilities to launch the Mission Over Mars. If you want to know what a mom can and cannot do, it's a must-watch.

Divyanka Tripathi as Ishi Maa (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Divyanka Tripathi's character as Ishita or 'Ishi Maa' was not only enjoyed by the mothers but also but the kids who used to watch the show. The character of Ishita was soft, caring but at the same time, it was fierce and knew how to stand for herself.

The story depicts the motherly instincts of a woman who marries a divorcee so that she could be closer to his daughter. In the end, not just Ruhi, Ishita turned out to be a great mother for her step-son, Aditya.

Karisma Kapoor as Meira Sharma (Mentalhood)

Now, this series has the perfect message for all the families out there. Though mothers are the epitome of love and we expect them to sacrifice everything for us, we have to realise that at the end, they are also humans and sometimes they need a break from the 'mental' drama.

Karisma made her comeback after years through Ekta Kapoor's web-series Mentalhood, which talked about modern age parenthood, Meira Sharma's blog 'Mentalmom' and her day-to-day learnings as a mother.

The show also has numerous talented actress such as Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul, who aced the role of modern-day mom.