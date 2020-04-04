It looks like success has gone into Kartik Aaryan's head as he had hiked his fees after a couple of hits he delivered at the box office. These hits also got him many film offers which the actor had always craved for. But it seems like he has got lots of offers which he have been rejecting and in the process has pissed off the TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

It is being reported that Ekta is unhappy with Kartik turning down her film offer citing date issues. However, a source has revealed that Ekta was not ready to pay Kartik hefty amount which he was asking for.

"Kartik first offered her the age-old ghisa-pita excuse of dates nahin hai, shrugging his shoulders helplessly. But it seems Kartik and Ekta couldn't agree on the payment," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

It was earlier reported that Kartik was apparently demanded a whopping Rs 3 crore for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Earlier, he used to take home approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Luv Ranjan and producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak were apparently shocked to hear Kartik's management company asking for a higher price when they approached him for PKP 3.

However, Kartik clarified that there was nothing wrong between him and Luv Ranjan. And with reports of snubbing Ekta Kapoor in the wrong way, it remains to be seen if Kartik would come out to clarify what went wrong between him and Ekta in the days to come.