The two newbies in Bollywood Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been doing great in their career, respectively. From 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Kartik has been tasting success in all of his projects.

On the other hand, Janhvi also has some of the huge projects like 'Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl', 'Takht' and 'Roohi Afzana' in her kitty.

Both Kartik and Janhvi will soon be featured in Collin D'Cuhna's 'Dostana 2' and we all cannot wait for both to come together for the film to witness their chemistry on-screen. However, other than Dostana 2 maybe we can get to see the duo in the remake of the superhit family drama 'Baghban' which was released in 2003. The movie was directed by Ravi Chopra starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Baghban was a superhit movie that got excellent reviews from the critics and so we can expect a sequel to come soon.

However, recently Kartik nominated himself for starring in the movie and asked the interested actress to nominated their name. Actually, Kartik posted a picture of an old version of Chintu Tyagi using an old-aged filter and nominated himself for the role of Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban. He even asked the interested actress to give their names for doing the role of Hema Malini.

Alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, "Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown. Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls, send in your entries."

As soon as he shared the picture, Janhvi Kapoor was quick to comment and her entry caught everyone's attention.

'Sending my entry. Hope I am not too old for the part'

She wrote, "Sending my entry. Hope I am not too old for the part. Can do Kathak and have a valid passport," and to this, Kartik replied, "Do you have a Chinese visa, it's set in China." Well, it would be very interesting to see Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik star in the sequel of Baghban.

That said, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been sharing pictures and videos from his quarantine diaries. In the latest, Kartik baked a cake for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari on her birthday.

He even joined the donor's army of the Bollywood, after PM Modi urged everyone to contribute to the Coronavirus relief fund, Kartik Aaryan contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.