The lockdown has been difficult albeit necessary. For some, it has been revelationary. Celebrities have been at the helm of explaining how new this was for them. Them coping with it is to a tiny extent somewhat similar to how we're dealing with it too.

Janhvi Kapoor one of the younger lot in Bollywood, took to Instagram to introspect on her first week of self-isolation. In an astute and emotional post, she touched upon the minutest of aspects that brought about a shift in her.

Janhvi Kapoor's learnings during self-isolation

The Coronavirus outbreak has changed our lives as we know it. As we all go through the motions, celebrities have also been posting about it. A lot of this lockdown has been new to them, and their lives which were so different before the whole situation worsened.

Janhvi Kapoor put up a post that was equal parts emotional and gratitude on Instagram. The post was a simply written piece of all the things the young actress came across, and her takeaways from this time. In a way, she also expressed her understanding of her own privilege in the world and the life she had lead up until now.

The Dhadak star shared that she now values food, the excesses in life she's had so far. She values her father Boney Kapoor's happiness to have his daughters Janhvi and Khushi at home. She learnt she is privileged, and about responsibility. She wrote, "I've learnt my father misses me. Before the lockdown whenever he was home; he would wait for me and Khushi to come back from work or meetings or from our friends' houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and seem him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place waiting alone for us to come home."

Janhvi called the lockdown liberating from anxieties and plans. She has learnt the value of time, and about her mother Sridevi, "I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room." From the emotional bit, Janhvi lightened up the mood, "I've learnt that I am a better painter in my head than in real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister." That could not have been an easy admission. Clearly there's a lot that she has learnt, and encourages all of us to open ourselves to our own learnings.