Television star Ram Kapoor has left millions of social media users stunned with his drastic physical transformation. The actor, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 3, posted a series of pictures of his new leaner look.

The Bade Achche Lagte Hain actor, who looks almost unrecognisable in his new pictures, started his weight loss journey from 130 kgs. Speaking about his transformation, Ram told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: "I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs." His journey started two years ago at the age of 43 and wanted to achieve his goal by the age of 45. "I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year," he said.

Besides fans, who expressed surprise and even congratulated at Ram's transformation, several of his industry friends hailed his big achievement as well. The actor's Udaan co-star Ronit Roy wrote on social media, "Amazing dude!! Finally mere bhai. So happy." Kishwer Merchant commented, "You're back to how you looked in dhadkan." Tannaz Irani said, "This is an amazing achievement" while Ashish Chowdhary called for a celebration, "Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let's celebrate!!!!!!"

Ram's wife and former TV actress Gautami Kapoor called him "HOTTTTTIE". She was also among the first ones to praise the actor.

Ram rose to stardom with hit shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se. He has also appeared in several films including Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Student Of The Year, Agent Vinod, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Loveyatri.