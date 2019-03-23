In a shocking incident, TV actress Chahatt Khanna, who is best known for her role as Ayesha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, was attacked by 14 drunk men on the road while she was travelling in her car with her two minor children.

The incident took place on Friday, March 22, at Malad, Mumbai. Narrating the horrific ordeal, the actress told SpotboyE, "Last evening around 7 pm, I was travelling in my car with my kids, maid and staff and suddenly, a car banged my car from behind. It happened at S V Road, Malad. My driver braked and we were all thrown forward. I looked behind and saw 6 burly men getting down from the car. 4 bikes carrying 8 more men were right with the car, one on either side. So, 14 men in all.

She further said: "And those 14 had within no time, surrounded my car. They recognised me and aggravated their aggression. They started banging the door, abusing us no end. Soon, 25-50 people had gathered a few metres away from this hooliganism. And mind you, most of them were seeing the tamasha as mere spectators. My driver got sh** scared. Why I am saying most of them is because then I saw few Muslim uncles coming forward and telling me to go away from there ASAP and they were braving it out in front of those hooligans. But my driver had started shi**ing bricks by now, He just froze, he couldn't dodge and veer the car forward."

Chahatt revealed that her kids were crying throughout when the men forced her driver to get down the car and started beating him. Not just that the hooligans also smashed the back glass of her car. The drunk men got so wild that they started dancing and singing on the car's bonnet.

She continued: "I yelled at my driver to show some courage and he just about managed to take it out from that mess. But the ordeal was not over, A few metres down the road, I realised those 14 men had started following us. And they surrounded the car, once again- and started banging the door. At this point, it was great to see that the Muslim uncles had also followed us. This time though the miscreants had surrounded equally strongly- and I told my driver to yet take it ahead, even if it amounts to the car hitting one of them. Self-defence toh karna hi tha, There was no other option. And yes, I saw the Muslim uncles giving them an earful."

If these were not enough, Chahatt said that four of the men got physical but before things got worse, the police arrived and arrested the miscreants. However, the actress chose to reach home safely with her her kids rather than filing a complaint. "I dialled 100 but hardly had I gone ahead a few buildings, the hooligans returned to repeat the heinous act again. At this point I decided to get down and confront them. I knew it could lead to anything but again, I had no other option. I knew they were not going to stop. They were all sloshed with bhaang. Why are no checks possible to detect bhaang? Anyway, I took my chappals and threatened them. Worse still, 4 of them started getting physical with me. I decided to call the local MLA, but at this very juncture the cops arrived. Had they come 5 minutes later, I don't know if I would have been alive. Hats off to the police and the present BJP government for this under which we have such an efficient system," she said.