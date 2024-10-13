The NCP (Ajit Pawar) politician Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants on Saturday night. While two of the three gunmen have been arrested, the third assailant is still at large. As Mumbai police continue to probe the murder from all possible angles, the mystery around Baba's murder seems to be thickening by the minute.

On Sunday, the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi is the same gangster who claimed the responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

However, there's more to the murder of Baba Siddique than meets the eye. Baba reportedly had connections with global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's D Company. In fact, some media reports have even claimed that the NCP politician was the link between the underworld and the Bollywood to facilitate the conversations and the deals after D Company's dwindling power on the city after the mid 1990s.

Self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal R. Khan, professionally known as KRK, has become hyper-active on X, formerly Twitter in the light of Baba's murder.

KRK posted on his X that the D Company threatened Baba Siddiqui in 2013 and asked him to leave one property. He pointed to the case when an alleged associate of underworld don Chhota Shakeel and a businessman were arrested and charged under MCOCA for allegedly threatening Congress MLA Baba Siddiqui in 2013. It was the same year when Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunited, after a 5-year stand off, at an Iftar party thrown by Baba.

At the time, Baba had officially filed the police complaint and got police security. The politician allegedly continued to grab properties by illegal means after the case as well.

"D company might have eliminated him for 2 reasons. 1) He was not leaving a few properties. 2) To prove that D company can still eliminate anyone in Mumbai", claimed KRK in his post on X.

The high-profile murder in the financial capital of the country has raised eyebrows over the law and order situation as the state of Maharashtra gears up for its next edition of assembly elections.

Baba's murder also highlights the growing power struggle between two different groups, the D company and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with both their head-honchos sitting far away from the city and its coast.