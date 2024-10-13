Mumbai has come to a standstill as Saturday was a dark day for Indian Politics. Renowned politician Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night, October 12. Three bullets were fired at Baba Siddiqui outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Kherwadi signal in Bandra. Immediately after the incident, Baba Siddiqui was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead at 11:30 pm.

Hours after his demise, his body was sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem

After his demise, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was the first one to visit Baba Siddiqui's family to offer condolence at Lilavati Hospital. Salman Khan visited the hospital in the wee hours of the morning. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also paid a visit to the hospital.

On Sunday morning, Baba Siddiqui's mortal remains were taken to his residence. Fans and friends of Baba Siddiqui from the political arena have gathered outside his residence to pay tribute to him.

Eknath Shinde has said that Baba Siddiqui will be cremated with state honours

NCP leader Baba Siddique to be cremated with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday. Siddique (66) was killed by three individuals.

Siddique will be given full state honours as he served as a minister in the Maharashtra government during 2004-2008. He was also chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Given the killing, the NCP cancelled all its programmes scheduled for Sunday. "Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programs for 13th October, i.e. Sunday stand cancelled," the party said in a post on X.

Baba Siddiqui's death was a pre-planned act

According to the police, the accused were in Mumbai for some time and kept a close eye on Siddique.

The police also mentioned that the accused had done reconnaissance of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises and had been in Mumbai for one and a half to two months.

"The search for the third accused is on and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case," the police mentioned.