Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three attackers in Mumbai on Saturday.

Former Maharashtra minister and Ajit Pawar faction's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after being hit by bullets in the stomach and chest. He succumbed to his injuries. Two people have been detained by the police in connection with the attack.

Time of firing

Baba Siddique was shot near his office. The incident occurred between 9:15 and 9:20 pm near the Ram Mandir, close to Siddiqui's office, as he was bursting firecrackers on Dussehra.

Eknath Shinde bereaved after Baba Siddqui's demise

Chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to HT, "Mumbai police chief told me two persons have been arrested. One is from UP, the other from Haryana. The third assailant is absconding but police are trying to nab him."

"The incident is extremely unfortunate. Two people have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while another is on the run. I have asked the police to take strict action and ensure no one takes law and order into their hands. A gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface in Mumbai," Mr Shinde said in Marathi.

"Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," a police official told PTI.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reached Lilavati Hospital; meanwhile, police officials are investigating this case...:

The security outside the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai has been beefed up. Take a look at the visuals outside Lilavati Hospital.

Salman Khan who was shooting for Bigg Boss 18 halted his shoot and rushed to Lilavati hospital.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Salman Khan stopped Bigg Boss shooting mid-way and rushed to Lilavati Hospital after hearing about Baba Siddique's incident pic.twitter.com/xY7pAMMLNH — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2024

Who was Baba Siddique?

Baba served as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labour, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection in the erstwhile Congress-undivided NCP government in early 2000.