NCP leader and Maharashtra's ex-minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. His untimely death has left the nation in shock. The political figure was gunned down by unknown attackers in Mumbai's Bandra area around 9:30 PM. He was taken to Lilavati hospital and by 11:30 pm, he was declared dead by doctors.

As per the doctors, two bullets were fired closely near his chest and he couldn't survive. Salman Khan who is a close aide of Baba Siddiqui, upon hearing the news, halted his BB 18 shoot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital late at night to console Siddique's family. Several videos and pictures of Salman Khan visiting the hospital have surfaced on social media.

In the pictures and videos, Salman looks visibly shaken by the incident. The actor was miffed as paparazzi hovered around his car and zoomed in to take a snapshot of him, as Bhaijaan was seated inside the car.

Salman Khan arrived in a black Range Rover, wearing a light blue T-shirt. He held back his tears and seemed angry. But he didn't say anything. His death stare was caught on camera.

Security of Salman Khan was beefed up following Baba Siddiqui's shooting incident.

After hearing the news, Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, and Shikhar Pahariya were rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

As reported by NDTV, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The arrested individuals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while a third assailant remains at large.

According to the latest report from ANI, Baba Siddique was shot near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai. Footage from the crime scene revealed a shattered window on his SUV.

PTI also reported that security has been heightened outside Lilavati Hospital following the tragic death of the political leader.

Related