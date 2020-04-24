Baahubali music composer MM Keeravani has opened up on one character of RRR movie director SS Rajamouli that he doesn't like. He says that he has advised the director not to watch children movies.

It is known that ace music director MM Keeravani shares a great bonding with his brother SS Rajamouli. The proof for it is that he has composed the music for all the movies of the director. The duo is currently working together on the upcoming movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

'He won't listen to me. That's the only thing that I don't like'

In an interview, MM Keeravani spoke about his likes and dislikes about Rajamouli. Talking about his likes, the Baahubali music director said, "Rajamouli is quite determined. Once he wants something, be won't give up until he achieves it. I also admire his concentration power and his ability to grasp things quickly and then strives for perfection while executing them."

When asked about his dislike, MM Keeravani expressed his concern over SS Rajamouli watching Children movies. He added, "He watches a lot of children's films. I always tell him to watch more 'mature films' and I even suggest some movies, but he won't listen to me. That's the only thing that I don't like about Rajamouli."

MM Keeravani's comment has come out at the time when SS Rajamouli is trolled for saying that he did not like Oscar-winning movie Parasite, as it is slow and he slept halfway through the film. Many were shocked at the director's statement on the South Korean movie. They slammed him saying what one can expect from a person, who makes masala file and elevation of heroism.

However, SS Rajamouli is gearing up to release his next movie (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) three years after his historical blockbuster Baahubali hit the screens. All eyes are set on this multi-lingual period movie, which is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.