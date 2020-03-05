On average, it is expected that a music composer, in the south, gets Rs 3 to 4 crore paid as remuneration. When it comes to the highest-paid music composer in Telugu, Devi Sri Prasad's name is the first name that struck our mind, always. But in recent times, it is Thaman's name that we hear almost everywhere, and so, it is expected that he receives more than DSP now.

Coming to the Tamil music industry, it is said that even Anirudh Ravichander also receives something similar, whereas AR Rahman is said to be charging somewhere between Rs 5 to 6 crore. Well, pushing behind all the popular composers and breaking the records, it is said that MM Keeravani is charging a bomb for RRR.

Keeravani's remuneration

News about Keeravani's remuneration has been doing rounds on social media since a couple of days and it is said he's receiving Rs 16 crore to compose music for Rajamouli's RRR, which has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Well, Keeravani himself will not take all the money. Keeravani's wife and children work for every film that Rajamouli makes. Also, Rajamouli's wife and kids also work on the project. So instead of getting paid individually, the whole family itself chooses a package as remuneration and later, they distribute among themselves in equal shares.

On that basis, Keeravani will be receiving around Rs 16 Cr for RRR. If the news is true, Keeravani will be the first-ever music composer in India to receive such a huge amount as remuneration.

Also, Rajamouli, always makes sure that only Keeravani composes music for his films, and never hires any other composer. This way, everything remains within the family. The brother duo had faced many struggles together at the beginning of their career and finally, have made a special place for them on a pan-India level.