Ace director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) has made superb collection at the China box-office in the first weekend and crossed Rs 50 crore mark in three days.

In recent years, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shown that China is another potential international destination for Indian movies. Most of his movies have done brilliant at the China box office. His blockbuster film Dangal has gone on to shock Indian filmmakers by crossing Rs 1200 crore mark in the country.

Before Dangal released in China, Baahubali 2, which was released in the theaters across the world on April 28, 2017, shattered the worldwide collection record of Dangal, which was the highest grossing Indian movie of all with its collection of over Rs 700 crore. The movie went to stun everyone by collecting over Rs 1,700 crore.

Ever since, the people down south were eagerly waiting for the release of Baahubali 2 in the Chinese market. But the release of the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer was delayed several times, due to the Doklam issue. However, the makers finally managed to get it released in around 8,000 screens across the country on May 4.

Baahubali 2 opened to fantastic response and collected $2.43 million at the China box office on the first day and shattered the opening day record of Dangal, which minted $ 2.08 million in the country on its first day. Everyone thought that it would go on record breaking spree, by showing big jump over the weekend.

The SS Rajamouli-directed movie showed jump in its collection on Saturday, but its growth was not up to the mark of Dangal, which had over 100 percent growth on its second day ($ 4.17 million). However, its collection fell down on Sunday. Baahubali 2 has collected $7.63 million (Rs 51.20 crore gross) at the China box office in the first weekend.

Taran Adarsh, who is one of the noted film trade analysts in India, tweeted Monday, "#Baahubali2 is UNDERWHELMING in CHINA... The opening weekend numbers are not in sync with the merits of this TRENDSETTER... Fri $ 2.43 mn Sat $ 2.94 mn Sun $ 2.26 mn Total: $ 7.63 mn [₹ 51.20 cr]"

Aamir Khan's Dangal collected $11.30 million (Rs 72.68 crore) from 12,000 screens at the China box office in the first weekend. Considering its massive opening, trade analysts predicted that Baahubali 2 would shatter its first weekend collection record, but the movie has fallen back with a big margin.