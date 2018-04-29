Baahubali 2: The Conclusion completed one year of its release April 28, 2017. And actor Prabhas, director SS Rajamouli, and its producers could not stop gushing about its massive critical and commercial success.

Baahubali 2 was released in cinema halls across India and over 50 international markets. The movie received not only historical response at the worldwide box office, but also won several national and international awards. The movie is slated for release in a record number of screens in China in May.

On the first anniversary of Baahubali 2, Prabhas took to Facebook to thank viewers for making it a historical blockbuster. He wrote, "Our film, Baahubali 2 completes 1 year today... This day will always remain special to me. A big hug to all my fans and lots of love back to you all. Thank you for being part of this beautiful and emotional journey of mine. Congratulations and immense gratitude to SS Rajamouli and the entire team, (sic)."

Baahubali 2 was recently released in Japan, where it opened to a wonderful response. SS Rajamouli visited a theatre in Tokyo, Japan, and he was thrilled to see the response of the filmgoers. He took to Twitter to thank the viewers and distributors of Baahubali 2 in Japan. He also shared a video featuring fans' frenzy.

SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Thanks to our Japanese distributors @movietwin2 for the humble reception. Attending "screaming screening" of #Baahubali2 in sometime. I'll be live on my Instagram from the screening place in a while... So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries... Happy day.. :)"

So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night.

The love for movies surpasses boundaries... Happy day.. :) pic.twitter.com/iau7UAPNZG — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 27, 2018

The producers Baahubali 2 also posted on the Twitter handle of the movie, "From the 28th of April,2017 to the 28th of April,2018,we've had an out-pour of love from around the world! From 'India's Biggest Blockbuster Ever' to accolades like the National Awards,to the reception from foreign markets like in Japan yesterday, #1YearForTheIndianEpicBaahubali2"

"It makes clear that #Baahubali2 isn't just a film. It's a vision that was brought to life by everyone who has supported us from the start, and everyone who continues to shower us with love! Jai Maahishmati✊ #1YearForTheIndianEpicBaahubali2"

"The celebration of #1YearOfTheIndianEpicBaahubali2 continues as the #BaahubaliStorm grew bigger and mightier with every passing day... and is here to stay forever! We Thank you for all the love and support.. Jai Maahishmathi! ✊"