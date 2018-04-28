Prabhas has thanked SS Rajamouli, his fans and all the members of his team for the success of Baahubali 2. The movie had hit the screens on April 28, 2017, while it saw the light of the day in some overseas centers April 27.

"Our film, Baahubali 2 completes 1 year today! This day will always remain special to me. A big hug to all my fans and lots of love back to you all. Thank you for being part of this beautiful and emotional journey of mine. Congratulations and immense gratitude to Rajamouli and the entire team," Prabhas wrote on his social media page.

The movie was released April 28, 2017, in India to a gigantic hype. The craze was such that the movie grossed Rs 214 crore at the worldwide box office with distributors' share of Rs 122.42 crore on the first day.

In one week, the movie went on a record-breaking spree and became the first Indian movie to breach the Rs 1,000 crore-mark at the worldwide box office.

Till Baahubali 2 was released in Japan, the gross collection of the film stood at Rs 1,700+ crore. The movie completed 100 days in the Land of Rising Sun recently.

Currently, SS Rajamouli is in Japan to meet the fans. "So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries... Happy day.. :)," he tweeted.

With the movie set to release in China in the first week of May, the trade experts are now hoping to see whether the movie will breach the Rs 2,000 crore-mark.

The movie, which has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia in the leads, is a two-part series directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by Shobu Yarlagadda.