Megastar Chiranjeevi has refuted the rumors about Prabhas' marriage with his niece Niharika Konidela. The senior actor said that there is no truth in the reports about their wedding.

Prabhas has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry and his female fan following has grown multifold post the success of the Baahubali movies. Meanwhile, the star clearing the air has disappointed fans who were speculating about his impending wedding.

It was earlier rumored that Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty were dating each other for many years and would get married soon. But both actors ruled out the reports, saying that they are just friends. His uncle Krishnam Raju had said that his family was looking for a suitable girl for him.

Of late, the social media was abuzz with the news that Prabhas would soon tie the knot with actress Niharika Konidela, the first girl from mega family to make her debut as a heroine in films. This piece of information excited fans of mega family and Prabhas.

Before the news went viral Chiranjeevi quickly released a statement to put all the speculations to rest. "Our family wants Niharika to focus on her career and currently, they don't have any marriage plans for her," Zoom quoted the megastar's statement.

Niharika Konidela started her career as an actress-producer with web series Muddapappu Avakai in 2016. Later, she forayed into films with Oka Manasu in the same year, but the film bombed at the box office and failed to give her a break. She was seen in a web series released in 2017, Nanna Koochi. She now has two projects like Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren (Tamil) and Happy Wedding (Telugu) in her kitty.

However, Prabhas is busy shooting his next a science fiction action thriller Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor. He is currently filming it in Abu Dhabi. The buzz is that the actor is playing dual roles, one of a cop and another of a guy with grey shades.