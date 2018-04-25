The first teaser from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has garnered a fantastic response from the audience, critics, and celebrities. Cutting across the language barrier, people from different film industries have lauded the clip, which was unveiled on Tuesday, April 24. Notably, Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli has appreciated the 1.25-minute video.

SS Rajamouli took Twitter to share his good words about the teaser. He wrote, "Mind boggling... Ranbir Kapoor, take a bow... @RajkumarHirani is a master... #Sanju. [sic]" The words from one of the biggest filmmakers has attracted the attention of the South Indian audience who have also taken to appreciating the film and actor.

Sanju is the biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie tries to present the different shades of his life. Without emotional or dramatic scenes, the video tries to touch various episodes of his life with humor.

Ranbir Kapoor's mannerisms of Dutt are near perfect and the young actor gives an impression of doing his homework well for the biopic.

The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK to his credits and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Tabu and many others are part of the flick.

Meanwhile, many South Indian and Bollywood celebrities have lauded the teaser. Below, we bring you selected-few comments posted by them on Twitter.

Suriya Sivakumar: This is unbelievable!! Only Respects to all..!! Amazing work sir!! #RanbirKapoor

Siddharth: https://youtu.be/rRr1qiJRsXk #Sanju looks awe-inspiring. #Ranbir is sheer brilliance. What an actor! Mausam bigadne wala hai!

Suniel Shetty: All favourites a part of one film! Looking forward to #Sanju ! Looks like a masterpiece @RajkumarHirani & already confusing u with the real @duttsanjay , #RanbirKapoor

Lakshmi Manchu: Speechless. #RanbirKapoor

@RajkumarHirani, you are perfect.

So looking forward to #Sanju!!

Parvatii: In love with the 1st look and teaser of #Sanju. Expectation from the Genius @RajkumarHirani Sir is on a high. Love for Biopics never ends. Ranbir is super dashing ❤️❤️❤️ #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt #DuttBiopic #SanjuTeaser

Nani: Mausam bigadney wala hai

Team #Sanju

Waitinggggg ....

RAAI LAXMI: Wat a teaser !!! hats off salute to u sir #sanju

Vedhika: #Respect Team #Sanju @rajkumarhirani #RanbirKapoor #Vidhuvinodchopra @anupamachopra Can't wait to watch this one https://youtu.be/rRr1qiJRsXk

Danish Sait: @RajkumarHirani Congratulations sir! #Sanju looks fantastic. Ranbir as an actor is wow, can't wait to watch the story of Sanjay Dutt!

Brilliant! Ranbir is just brilliant. Absolutely thrilled to watch teaser of #Sanju When I first saw this still, I actually thought it featured Sanjay Dutt. https://t.co/zLL4H0gaYb — Vishakha (@vishakhatalreja) April 24, 2018

I had the privilege of seeing this outstanding teaser of what promises to be an exhilarating mainstream experience!!! Raju and Ranbir! It's doesn't get batter than this!!! Ranbir how amazing are you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/L6Z5oWQuTy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 24, 2018