After witnessing massive success in Japan, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is all set to conquer the Chinese market. The multilingual blockbuster movie is finally ready to hit the screens on May 4.

The Chinese market has started contributing big numbers at the box office for the Indian movies in the recent years. Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar have minted over Rs 1200 crore and Rs 750 crore, respectively, which is a lot higher than the Indian market. And, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned close to Rs 300 crore.

However, the first installment of Baahubali—which made over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office—series had failed to do a similar magic. It had just collected about Rs 7.3 crore as per Hollywood website Variety.

Released in April 2018, Baahubali 2 has so far minted over Rs 1700 crore at the worldwide box office. It has made three times higher collection than the first installment. The industry is now curiously looking forward to seeing whether the flick reaches the historical feat of Rs 2000 crore at the global box office.

The movie, which has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia in the leads, is a two-part series, directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by Shobu Yarlagadda

The movie is about how Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) was conspired and killed by power-hungry sibling Bhalladeva (Rana Daggubati). The role played by Katappa (Sathyaraj) in his assassination and the revenge sought by the son of deceased to capture the reins of the Mahishmati kingdom will be narrated in the second part.