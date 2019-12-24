Let's take a look at actors who not only owned 2019 with their path-breaking performances but have changed the expectation with a mainstream leading man by tracing a new brand of fearless artistes. Let's take a look at the celebs who have defied norms of what's considered commercial and what sells.

Ayushmann Khurrana

When he started off with Vicky Donor, he was considered off-beat. Today, he has made a niche of his own, a man who symbolises disruptive content that stands for its quality. Known to have the ability to identify bold scripts, Ayushmann, with films like Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Article 15, Bala and Andhadhun changed the parameters of what works and established how the audience's idea of a mainstream commercial actor is vastly different from before.

Richa Chadha

The thought of a mainstream Hindi film heroine ageing so effortlessly on screen was almost appalling until Richa Chadha came along. With Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa became synonymous to smashing norms. She continued the streak with a role like Devi in Masaan and ultimately it was Fukrey's Bholi Punjaaban that became memorable because of its impeccable comic timing and her ability to deliver humour with such robustness.

Richa has constantly changed perceptions with her daring choices. Way before OTT shows became as much of a rage, the actress took up leading part in Inside Edge which was India's first-ever Amazon Prime release, paving the way for many more to join the expanding content scenario.

Taapsee Pannu

Though she made her debut with a film like Chashme Badoor, no one saw the real potential of Taapsee Pannu and her brand of cinema till Pink happened. Since then, she has practically been on a roll, backing movies that have turned the image of a Hindi film heroine upside down. A demure woman who likes to be the hero's arm candy, dancing around trees - Tapsee, much like Richa, has created her own niche that shows women in the real light of strength and vulnerability.

Vicky Kaushal

Kicking off his career with Masaan, Vicky Kaushal's trajectory is what dreams are made of. Vicky steadily made the shift from a character actor to a leading man by outshining himself in every film. Be it as Ranbir Kapoor's best friend in Sanju to Alia Bhatt's husband in Raazi, the actor is known for his earnestness and sincerity. When Uri became an unlikely success, catapulting him into the big league, it was only well-deserved to say that Vicky made the movie with sheer hard work.

Pankaj Tripathi

A 40-year-old actor is at best considered for father's characters in Hindi movies but when Pankaj Tripathi broke into Bollywood, the rules of the game changed. A fine actor who has proven how integral he is to the larger storytelling in each of his movies, Tripathi earned love and adulation from the most unexpected quarters.

Who would have believed that the man in no time will become internet's darling, with people raving about his wisdom? Such is the power of a good actor and that's what Pankaj has changed about this industry.