Actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most sought after Bollywood actors and has a huge fan following too. Known for keeping a healthy distance from social media and controversies, Pankaj owns a Twitter account. But a fake Instagram account, which has been running with his name, has stirred some trouble for the actor.

Recently, a collage of 16 pictures of Bollywood actors was shared by a fake Instagram account with a caption stating, 'Naya Cinema.'

The collage comprised of Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddique, Irrfan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and other renowned actors. All the actors in the collage were male actors, and no female actors' photograph has been incorporated in the collage.

Falling prey to the post shared by the fake account, the netizens believed that the post was shared by Pankaj Tripathi's official Instagram account, they blasted the actor for the Sacred Games actor for the same.

After all this, Pankaj took to Twitter and wrote, ""Kya gairzimmedarana patrakarita hai yeh. Main Instagram par hu hi nahi aur farzi page se yeh tasveer utha ke kuch bhi likh de rahe hai aap log. Kripya apni chaanbeen karein." (sic)

Before the actor wrote this, many Twitter users reacted to the collage posted by the fake account and questioned, where are all the women from the industry?

Hainnn!? Naye “cenima” mein sirf mard hote hain? pic.twitter.com/TRz047MSqL — Sameer Gharat (@supersam5) September 30, 2019

Another Twitterati shared the cover of 2013 Filmfare magazine, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. He tweeted and said people leave out women so conveniently.

After Pankaj's tweet, the news website deleted the article from their site.