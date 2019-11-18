Taapsee Pannu has a set of qualities she would look for in a man before she decides to marry him. The actress recently opened up about relationships and marriage.

In a talk show, when she was asked about the person she would marry, the actress said, "I am a self-made person. Whatever I am today, it is because of my hard work. I don't have any godfathers here in the industry. So I want to marry someone who has reached a good position by working hard and not with someone else's money, sacrifice or by cheating someone."

Tapsee has scaled heights with her hard work. She has been criticised, trolled and abused on social media, but she never gave up. In fact, she hit back at the trolls like a pro with some wit and sarcasm.

Taapsee wants to marry an honest person because she believes that she is an honest person. She wants him to be loyal to her. Of course, that's what every woman wants from her man.

Tapsee was recently seen in Saand Ki Aankh, in which she played an elderly lady who is a sharpshooter. With films like Pink, Badla, Game Over and Mission Mangal, she became the first actress to enter the 100 crore club. She has broken several stereotypes about heroines in Bollywood. Last but not least, she recently made her debut as a stand-up comedian on One Mic Stand, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As expected, the actress has nailed this art too.