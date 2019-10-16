Stars are falling like autumn leaves for Ayushmann Khurrana. With back-to-back hits to his name, the young generation star has now become one of the most sought after actors and a bankable in Bollywood. His last release Dream Girl went on to earn close to Rs 150 crore at the box office. He was also bestowed with a National Award in Best Actor category for Andhadhun. And now that Ayushmann is riding high on immense fame and success, he will be getting almost 500 per cent hike of his fee that he charges per film.

"The fact that he can rake in double figures on an opening day is probably the reason he has decided to hike his remuneration. He is working very hard, choosing films with care and now with his success ratio, he has been flooded with more offers. Apparently, he has upped his fees from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 10 crores - which is a whopping 500 percent hike," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, Ayushmann had said that he would like to keep scripts of his films Vicky Donor and Andhadhun in a locker and preserve them when he was asked if given a locker system what are the things he would like to keep secured.

"I am not so much of a materialistic person, but I would keep scripts of 'Vicky Donor' and 'Andhadhun' in the locker and preserve them. Or gifts from my wife which she gave me during our early years," he had said.

Ayushmann said that Vicky Donor and Andhadhun have been some of the rare unconventional films that people still remember and like to watch.

"I will always remain thankful to the people associated with the film for life. Hence without a second thought, these script is something I would love to treasure in the locker", Ayushmann said.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bala, which also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.