Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is undeterred by new releases like War, Sye Raa and Joker, as it has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the domestic box office in the third week.

Released in theatres on September 13, Dream Girl fared quite well at the ticket counters for two weeks collecting Rs 132.85 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days. But the trade experts predicted that its dream run would be halted by big-ticket releases like War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker.

These new releases forced the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out of most of the cinema halls that it was holding in the last week. They also took a toll on its collection in the existing number of theatres, by becoming first choices for the filmgoers in its third weekend. But they could not stall its business completely. It has made a decent collection in a minimum number of screens/shows.

Dream Girl has collected Rs 2.40 crore net at the Indian box office in its third weekend, taking its 14-day total to Rs 135.25 crore net.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DreamGirl nears *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo, #AyushmannKhurrana's highest-grossing film... [Week 4] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 135.25 cr. #India biz."

Taran Adarsh added, "#DreamGirl biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 2.40 cr Total: ₹ 135.25 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT. #DreamGirl benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 ₹ 100 cr: Day 11 ₹ 125 cr: Day 17 #India biz."

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has taken the domestic box office by storm in its opening weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on Day 5 [Sun]. Emerges the highest-grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch."

War has led the race at the domestic box office with its collection of Rs 166.25 crore net in its five-day-extended first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 166.25 cr #India biz. ."

Despite having huge hype, Sye Raa has failed to make it big in the Hindi belt. However, Joker has collected Rs 24.50 crore net at the Indian box office in its opening weekend. Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Joker All-India BO Nett BOC: Day 1: ₹ 5.75 Crs Day 2: ₹ 3.75 Crs Day 3: ₹ 4.25 Crs Day 4: ₹ 5.25 Crs Day 5: ₹ 5.50 Crs Total - ₹ 24.50 Crs."