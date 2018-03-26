Avengers infinity war
Avengers: Infinity War posterAvengers/Facebook

Avengers assemble this summer to fight Thanos in the summer release Avengers: Infinity War but before they head into the war, they have been called to fulfill a dying boy's wish. And Deadpool is reportedly joining them.

On March 25, Fox News journalist Shannon Bream took to Twitter hoping to reach out to the actors playing the Marvel superheroes. She tweeted informing that she was trying to help a young boy who is dying. With only a few days left, his wish is to greet one of the Avengers.

The tweet hit the viral spot quickly as it his more than 16,000 retweets and quickly caught the attention of Captain America actor Chris Evans and he asked Bream to message him on Twitter. Deadpool 2 actor Ryan Reynolds also tweeted to the journalist and said that while he is a "Reserve Avenger," he would be happy to help.

Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. star Chloe Bennet also responded to tweet enquiring about the boy.

Several comic book and film reporters also reached out to Bream offering help. She later updated followers that there has been progress and the boy might soon meet an Avenger or "Reserve Avenger."

We will have to wait to see who will the meet the young boy. 