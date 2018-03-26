Avengers assemble this summer to fight Thanos in the summer release Avengers: Infinity War but before they head into the war, they have been called to fulfill a dying boy's wish. And Deadpool is reportedly joining them.

On March 25, Fox News journalist Shannon Bream took to Twitter hoping to reach out to the actors playing the Marvel superheroes. She tweeted informing that she was trying to help a young boy who is dying. With only a few days left, his wish is to greet one of the Avengers.

Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

The tweet hit the viral spot quickly as it his more than 16,000 retweets and quickly caught the attention of Captain America actor Chris Evans and he asked Bream to message him on Twitter. Deadpool 2 actor Ryan Reynolds also tweeted to the journalist and said that while he is a "Reserve Avenger," he would be happy to help.

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. star Chloe Bennet also responded to tweet enquiring about the boy.

What’s his name? — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) March 26, 2018

Several comic book and film reporters also reached out to Bream offering help. She later updated followers that there has been progress and the boy might soon meet an Avenger or "Reserve Avenger."

Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper ?? I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it. https://t.co/9tdQMdCGDB — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 26, 2018

We will have to wait to see who will the meet the young boy.