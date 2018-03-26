Unless you are living under the rock, you must be aware that Deadpool 2 released its trailer last week. The summer release finally let fans into the world of Deadpool and teased several plot spoilers, including the X-Force.

If you've watched the trailer, you'd see Ryan Reynolds' X-Men character holding up a cross while declaring the X-Force. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has called out the actor for stealing her look from the DCEU movie.

The Israeli star took a screenshot of the pose and share it on her Twitter and Instagram account with the caption: "Dude stole my look" and tagging the star.

Reynolds did not take too long to respond to her accusations and replied to her in true Deadpool style. He dropped a comment on her Instagram post stating that he was merely "borrowing" the look. And on Twitter, he said, "Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny."

Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny. https://t.co/vJQcXxbfs9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2018

Following the call out, fans have gone into the archives to dig out some of similar poses and call out Gadot to have been "inspired" by the past. Many shared the picture of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine holding up the cross.

While X-Men and DC fans contemplated who did it first, Marvel fans took this opportunity to also point out that Marvel's Black Panther has also replicated the cross. Fans couldn't stop chiming "Wakanda Forever."

A fan collaborated Wonder Woman, Black Panther, Deadpool 2 and Wolverine holding up the X and it took no time to go viral.

A few others clarified that the Egyptians did it first, and this will be a neverending game.

Mientras tanto en el antigüo Egipto.. . pic.twitter.com/km64Pf7SFI — Tim O'Toole (@spurscito) March 25, 2018

If you haven't watched the trailer yet, check it out here. Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.