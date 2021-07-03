Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have sent shockwaves across the nation by announcing their separation. The power couple, who had been married for 15 long and happy years, has finally decided to move their own ways.

Their decision to split has shaken our belief in the institution of marriage. But, the two have promised to continue work on their foundation together and to be there for their son as a family. The exact reason behind what made the two head for splitsville remains a mystery, but it takes us back to the time when rumours of a bad phase in their marriage were making news.

The affair rumours

Back during the days of Thugs of Hindostan, there was a strong buzz of not everything going smooth in Aamir and Kiran's paradise. The two were rumoured to be going through a rough patch. And Aamir's Dangal co-star – Fatima Sana Shaikh was touted as the reason behind the same. Several publications had reported that Aamir Khan was pitching Fatima's name to filmmakers to get her onboard. There were reports of Aamir being "too involved" in Sana's career moves too.

Fatima's reaction

However, Fatima had rubbished all such claims. In an interview, she had said, "Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level." She had further said, "A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer'."

Reacting to the reports of her coming in between Aamir and Kiran, Fatima had said, "It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume the wrong things. Agar main asliyat mein haraami hoon toh people should see my asliyat. But if I'm not, I don't want them to see me as a bad person."