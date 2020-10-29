Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for her work in Bollywood and television. She has appeared as a child artist in films such as Ishq, Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4.



In 2016, Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen in Aamir Khan's Dangal. And was later seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and is now returning to the screens after two years with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about making her come back after a sabbatical of two years with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, shares the fondest memory from the '90s and what makes her strive in the industry despite cut-throat competition.

Excerpts from the Interview.

You are coming back after a sabbatical. How does it feel?

I am happy and excited that my film is releasing. And what I know is that the lockdown has been tough for everyone. I feel blessed that I was working online, so I was earning. I come from a privileged place, wherein I can sit at home and earn. There are so many people out there, who are working hard amid the pandemic to earn their livehoold. So I have no complains. In a nutshell, this sabbatical has taught me earning and existing. And now I can't wait to get back to shoot.

On her role in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

It was a surreal experience working with Manoj Bajpayee. I feel lucky and blessed to have worked with some of the best actors we have in Bollywood, be it Kamal Hassan (sir), Aamir Khan and now Manoj Bajpayee. Coming back to my role in the film. I play a typical gharelu, Maharastrain girl in the film and she has a secret which she is trying to hide. Woh kya hai, and what is the triangle all about you will get to witness soon.

A fond memory of growing up years in the '90s

I remember we didn't have a mobile phone and I used to stretch the wire of the landline (phone) till my bedroom and sit close to the window and talk to boys. And I belive a lot of girls must have done this.

Who was interfering in your house or say strict?

Papa and mummy both, I think at that stage every parent is, they would be curious and often warn me and ask me, kaun hai? ladka hai kya? and those usual questions. Out of concern, which every parent does.

You have been working since your childhood, are you happy and content as an actor?

The struggle of surviving and existing is still on. You are as good as your last film. I have been lucky. All I can say is my projects are far away from each other. I don't know I have a reputation or I don't have a reputation. I am just trying to exist.

Your film is set to release in theatres? Do you think moviegoers will risk watching a movie in cinema halls amid the pandemic?

This is the new normal now, and I am not thinking negative, I'm excited about the release. Moreover, we didn't know lockdown would stretch till year-end. Agar acha hua bonus (If something good happens it is a bonus) and people go to the theatres and watch movies to best hai, waise he itna bura chal raha toh usse bura kya he Hoga ( in terms of the pandemic). (Already a lot of bad things are happening around the world).

Walking down the memory lane