Aamir Khan has had a colorful love life. Unfortunately, like on-screen Mr Perfectionist could never be perfect when it came to his personal life. Aamir Khan got divorced from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. Aamir is also rumored to have a child outside the wedlock from British journalist Jessica Hines. Though Aamir has never opened up in public about the same.

According to several reports, Aamir fell in love with his current wife Kiran Rao on the sets of his film 'Lagaan' where Kiran was working as one of the ADs. In 2016 Aamir Khan and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh's dating rumors started doing the rounds. The duo was spotted together several times walking hand in hand. Aamir was always accompanied by Fatima for every party or get-togethers, this sparked the rumors that there's definitely something brewing between the two.

But these rumors got intensified when Aamir pitched Fatima's name to Aditya Chopra in Thugs of Hindostan starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. According to insiders, Aamir's special attention to Fatima's character and his personal involvement in giving her the meaty role had irked Katrina Kaif, there were reports of Katrina and Fatima not going along well on the sets.

The affair rumors were so strong that it had to reach Aamir's wife Kiran Rao if sources are to be believed Kiran was miffed on hearing these rumors and seems like Kiran's warning to Aamir worked as these rumors saw a slow death after the release of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Aamir never reacted to the rumors but Fatima did put forth her say in an interview with a magazine, "Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level," she said.

"A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer,'" the actress added.

The grapevine was abuzz with rumors that Fatima had driven a wedge between Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao. "It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume the wrong things. Agar main asliyat mein haraami hoon toh people should see my asliyat. But if I'm not, I don't want them to see me as a bad person," she said.

On the Workfront, Aamir is currently working on Laal Singh Chadda opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan while Fatima will be next seen in multi-starrer film 'Ludo'.